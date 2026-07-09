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Malaysian tourism operators protest against diesel subsidy exclusion

2026-07-09 15:35:50Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Malaysian tourism operators are slamming the government's decision to exclude the sector from the targeted diesel subsidy programme, calling the policy highly discriminatory and unjust.

 

The Malaysian Tourism Van Association and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) both issued statements on Wednesday, demanding the immediate inclusion of licensed tourism vehicles in the subsidy pool.

Industry leaders argued that legitimate operators face escalating fuel and operational costs—including maintenance, insurance, and statutory taxes—while complying strictly with government regulations, yet they are denied the same financial support extended to other commercial transport providers.

The industry pushback follows comments by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who maintained that the government would not use public funds to indirectly subsidize foreign tourists.

However, MATTA President Nigel Wong disputed this characterization, stressing that licensed tourism vehicles serve both domestic and international travelers, including local school and corporate groups.

Operators are calling on the Finance Ministry to engage with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to establish a more balanced and well-governed subsidy mechanism before rising costs force a spike in domestic travel fares.

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