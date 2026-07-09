Thursday Jul 9, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China's basic medical insurance coverage rises by 4 million by May

2026-07-09 14:00:44Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's basic medical insurance coverage increased by more than 4 million people year over year by the end of May, while the coverage rate remained stable at 95%, officials from the National Healthcare Security Administration said Thursday.

At a regular press conference, the officials said enrollment in the country's basic medical insurance system remained stable and continued to grow in the first half of 2026.

By the end of 2025, about 1.331 billion people nationwide were covered by basic medical insurance, an increase of 4.07 million from a year earlier, with the coverage rate remaining at 95%.

China's basic medical insurance enrollment structure also continued to improve, the administration said. Among those covered, 389 million people were enrolled in employee basic medical insurance, an increase of 9.0778 million from the previous year, or 2.4%.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), enrollment in employee basic medical insurance increased by an average of 8.8 million people a year, with an average annual growth rate of 2.4%.

The basic medical insurance fund remained generally stable. In 2025, the fund, including maternity insurance, recorded 3.59 trillion yuan in revenue and 3.01 trillion yuan in expenditure.

The number of basic medical insurance benefit uses reached 8.753 billion in 2025, up 4.9% year over year.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]