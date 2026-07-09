World Cup boosts travel demand among Chinese fans

(ECNS) -- The 2026 FIFA World Cup is driving a rise in travel demand among Chinese tourists, with many football fans extending their trips and exploring destinations beyond the tournament's host cities, according to data from Airbnb.

The accommodation platform said bookings by Chinese users for stays in World Cup host cities during the tournament have tripled from a year earlier.

Among Chinese travelers, Los Angeles, Vancouver and the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area ranked as the three most searched World Cup destinations.

The tournament has also boosted interest in host cities in Mexico, attracting more Chinese visitors to destinations that previously received relatively little attention.

(By Kira)