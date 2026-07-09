Thursday Jul 9, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Doctors team up for hysteroscopic surgery on Tibetan patient in Lhasa

2026-07-09 13:06:53Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — Medical experts taking part in a public welfare campaign visited Maizhokunggar County in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday to provide free medical services.

(Screenshot from CNS video)
(Screenshot from CNS video)

At Maizhokunggar County People's Hospital, Li Li’an, an obstetrician and gynecologist from the Chinese PLA General Hospital, joined the hospital’s local director of obstetrics and gynecology to perform a hysteroscopic examination and surgery on a Tibetan patient.

The patient had sought treatment for functional uterine bleeding and was in need of urgent care.

Li, who has participated in medical assistance programs in border regions on many occasions, said he had seen fundamental improvements in the facilities and equipment at local hospitals.

He added that the current priority is to rapidly strengthen the diagnostic and treatment capabilities of local medical workers. 

Through training, mentoring and professional exchanges, medical expertise can take root locally, Li said, noting that this is the key to truly meeting the health needs of local residents.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]