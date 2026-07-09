Doctors team up for hysteroscopic surgery on Tibetan patient in Lhasa

(ECNS) — Medical experts taking part in a public welfare campaign visited Maizhokunggar County in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday to provide free medical services.

(Screenshot from CNS video)

At Maizhokunggar County People's Hospital, Li Li’an, an obstetrician and gynecologist from the Chinese PLA General Hospital, joined the hospital’s local director of obstetrics and gynecology to perform a hysteroscopic examination and surgery on a Tibetan patient.

The patient had sought treatment for functional uterine bleeding and was in need of urgent care.

Li, who has participated in medical assistance programs in border regions on many occasions, said he had seen fundamental improvements in the facilities and equipment at local hospitals.

He added that the current priority is to rapidly strengthen the diagnostic and treatment capabilities of local medical workers.

Through training, mentoring and professional exchanges, medical expertise can take root locally, Li said, noting that this is the key to truly meeting the health needs of local residents.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)