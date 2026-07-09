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Drones boost efficiency at Zhejiang's largest gold mine exploration project

2026-07-09 13:03:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)— Recently, a detailed exploration project for the Shilongtou gold mine in Kaihua, Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, which is the largest mineral exploration project by number of drilling rigs in Zhejiang’s history, recently had 30 drilling rigs operating simultaneously and was equipped with six drones, boosting transport efficiency nearly fivefold. 

At the project site, workers numbered the extracted drill cores before sending them to testing institutions, with some of the cores cut in half for further analyses.

Drones were then used to transport the extracted drill cores and related supplies through the mountainous, forested terrain.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)

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