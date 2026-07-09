Climate governance seminars for developing countries held in Beijing

(ECNS)— The National Academy of Forestry and Grassland Administration recently held two training seminars in Beijing: the Seminar on Experience Sharing in Climate Change Response for Developing Countries and the Seminar on Capacity Building for Developing Countries in Global Climate Governance and Climate Diplomacy.

The seminars featured discussions on how China handles climate in arid areas, vegetation restoration, desert carbon sequestration and clean energy substitution.

A total of 75 participants from 11 countries as well as from the African Union Commission took part in these programs, according to Xinhua News Agency.

They also traveled to Dunhuang, Gansu Province, as part of a field study on desertification and to learn from China's experience in tackling climate change.

At the Dunhuang molten salt tower concentrated solar power plant, participants learned how the facility harnesses Gobi Desert resources to develop zero-carbon solar thermal energy and replace traditional fossil fuels with clean electricity.

Participants then visited the Kumtag Desert Ecosystem National Observation and Research Station and the Shouhang Dunhuang 10MW Molten Salt Tower CSP Plant.

Many participants said China has developed a replicable climate governance model, and expressed hope for deeper cooperation with China to help translate that experience into practical results.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)