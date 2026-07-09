Mount Tai closes as severe weather approaches

(Photo from official WeChat account of the Mount Tai scenic area)

(ECNS) -- The Mount Tai scenic area in east China's Shandong Province closed to visitors Wednesday evening as authorities warned ofof approaching severe convective weather, including thunderstorms, gales, hail, tornadoes and heavy rain, according to the scenic area's management.

All entry routes were suspended from 7:30 p.m., and private vehicles were barred from entering or leaving the area.

Tourists already on the mountain were instructed to descend as soon as possible under staff guidance and to take emergency shelter if extreme weather conditions occurred.

The scenic area is expected to reopen on Thursday, depending on weather forecast, with further updates to be issued through official channels.

(By Zhang Dongfang)