Rescue efforts underway in Guangxi's Hengzhou after typhoon triggers flooding

(ECNS) -- Rescue operations are continuing in Hengzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, after Typhoon Maysak brought record rainfall to the area, causing a reservoir to breach and triggering widespread flooding.

The Liulan Reservoir breached Monday, affecting large areas downstream. Relief efforts were underway in the hardest-hit Xiaoyi and Yunbiao towns.

Drones have been deployed to deliver food, drinking water, blankets and other supplies to areas where roads remain cut off. They are also helping locate stranded residents.

At Yunbiao Town, rescue teams have used laser positioning technology to drop emergency supplies more accurately.

Rescuers use drones to airlift supplies to affected areas of Liulan Village in Hengzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Yanmei)

A temporary shelter at Xiaoyi Town No. 1 Junior High School is now housing about 700 displaced residents. Local catering businesses have donated hot meals, and teachers and students on summer break have volunteered to help run the shelter.

Additional shelters have been set up across several towns, equipped with food, bedding and basic medical services.

Affected residents have dinner at a temporary shelter in Hengzhou, Guangxi, on July 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

The flooding has severely damaged roads, water systems and communication networks in affected villages. Repair crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible.

(By Tang Yuxian)