Haikou customs issues more China-ASEAN certificates of origin amid booming Southeast Asia exports

(ECNS) -- Haikou Customs disclosed on Tuesday that in the first half of this year, it issued 1,706 China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement certificates of origin with a total goods value of 1.957 billion yuan, representing year-on-year increases of 20.06% and 60.44% respectively.

The China-ASEAN FTA serves as the main preferential channel for Hainan exporters. Major export products to ASEAN include rubber latex goods, processed tropical fruits and vegetables, pulp and construction materials, with local foreign trade firms leveraging preferential tariff rates to tap Southeast Asian markets.

In the first six months, Haikou Customs issued 7,575 various certificates of origin totaling 4.561 billion yuan in goods value, up 4.12% and 4.18% year on year. The documents benefit sectors including aquatic processing, tropical agriculture, rubber chemicals, non-woven new materials and biomedicine, covering exports to over 100 countries and regions such as New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Haikou Customs noted that three full years after the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) took full effect, continuous tariff cuts and regional accumulation rules have delivered tangible tariff savings, driving rapid growth in RCEP certificates of origin issued locally.