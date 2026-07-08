China records second strong geomagnetic storm of 2026

(ECNS) -- A geomagnetic storm began Saturday morning and lasted for 24 hours, marking China's second strong geomagnetic disturbance this year, according to a monitoring center under the China Meteorological Administration.

The center said the storm began at 8 a.m. Beijing time on Saturday, following a strong geomagnetic storm on Jan. 20.

The storm was triggered by solar activity on July 1, when Active Region 14479 unleashed an X1.1-class solar flare and a coronal mass ejection, or CME.

Based on observations of solar wind speed, plasma temperature and density, as well as changes in the interplanetary magnetic field, the center said the effects of the CME are gradually subsiding.

(By Kira)