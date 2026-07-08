China unveils plan to expand three-tier elderly care network nationwide

(ECNS) - China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Wednesday issued guidelines for building a three-tier elderly care service network aimed at improving access to care for the country's growing aging population.

The guideline defines responsibilities for county-level management platforms, township and street-level service centers, and village and community care facilities.

According to the ministry, county-level platforms will coordinate resources, emergency response and data management, while township centers will provide professional care services and connect local resources. Community-level facilities will focus on day care, meal services, home visits and short-term care.

The ministry said the framework is intended to improve the allocation of eldercare resources and better match services with demand.

China aims to establish a basic nationwide elderly care service network by 2029 and further strengthen it by 2035, it added.

The system is expected to provide more accessible services for healthy seniors and expand care support for elderly people with disabilities or special needs.

(By Zhang Jiahao)