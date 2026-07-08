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Typhoon Maysak, Super Typhoon Bavi affect large parts of China

2026-07-08 10:45:06Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Flood-affected Haitang Village in Qinnan District, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Flood-affected Haitang Village in Qinnan District, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Heavy rain caused by Typhoon Maysak continued to affect large parts of China on Tuesday, while Super Typhoon Bavi moved toward the country's southeastern regions, prompting authorities to heighten emergency preparedness.

According to meteorologists, Maysak, which made landfall in south China's Hainan Province on Friday, is expected to continue bringing torrential rain to southern and eastern China. Some areas of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region could receive up to 260 millimeters of rainfall.

It was reported that four flood-related deaths had been reported in Guangxi as of Tuesday morning. The heavy rainfall in the region is expected to ease on Wednesday as the storm weakens.

(By Kira)

 
 

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