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Nuclear submarine missile test a routine military training: defense ministry spokesperson

2026-07-08 10:34:27Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has notified relevant countries in advance of the test launch of a nuclear submarine-based strategic missile, a move that demonstrates the openness and transparency of the Chinese armed forces, Chen Xi, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Tuesday.

Chen said the test launch was a routine arrangement of annual military training and complied with international law and international practice.

Chen Xi, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense. (Photo from mod.gov.cn)
Chen Xi, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense. (Photo from mod.gov.cn)

China adheres to the path of peaceful development and pursues a defensive national defense policy, the spokesperson said.

He stressed that China stays committed to a nuclear strategy of self-defense, keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security, and does not engage in any nuclear arms race with any other country.

China's efforts to modernize its nuclear forces are aimed at safeguarding national strategic security and maintaining global strategic stability, he concluded.

(By Kira)

 

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