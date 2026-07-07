China launches AI short-drama platform targeting ASEAN

(ECNS) -- The launch ceremony for FLYTOTO, an AI-driven short-drama co-creation platform, was held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, on Monday.

Independently developed by Guangxi Publishing Group, the platform leverages Guangxi's strategic position as a gateway to ASEAN nations to propel the large-scale export of Chinese micro-dramas and establish a cross-border co-creation channel for domestic and international content creators.

The booming domestic micro-drama industry continues to fuel robust cultural exports. China's micro-drama market surpassed 100 billion yuan in 2025, doubling year-on-year. Now dubbed one of China's "new three cultural export pillars" alongside online games and web novels, micro-dramas have emerged as a vital vehicle for projecting Chinese culture globally.

Notably, FLYTOTO is among the first wave of creation platforms in China's publishing industry to integrate Volcano Engine's Seedance 2.0 video generation large model. The platform features a full-chain technical architecture covering script adaptation, intelligent video production, and multilingual translation.

By lowering creation barriers and boosting production efficiency, FLYTOTO aims to drive high-quality, standardized micro-drama exports while deepening cultural exchanges and industrial cooperation between China and the ASEAN region.