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China In Photo: Heartwarming rescue in Nanning, Guangxi

2026-07-07 14:56:07Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Luyao ECNS App Download
 

A touching moment amid the flood. As heavy rain inundated a residential community in Nanning, Guangxi, firefighters carefully lifted a baby above the floodwaters and carried the child to safety—one of many rescues carried out during the emergency.

Two people were killed and about 55,000 others affected after torrential rains triggered flooding and breaches at several reservoirs in Nanning City, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said at a media conference held on Monday.

A total of 48,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, according to the briefing by officials.

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