Severe storms hit central China's Hubei Province

(ECNS) -- Severe storms that hit central China's Hubei Province on Monday night caused casualties, according to local authorities.

The provincial emergency management department said thunderstorms, strong winds, and tornadoes swept through several cities in eastern Hubei Province, including Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou, and Xianning cities, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday.

On the evening of July 6, 2026, many places in eastern Hubei are hit by strong convective weather. (Photo/China News Service)

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams searching for missing people in affected areas.

(By Kira)