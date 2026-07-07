Yunnan fresh fruits exported via Lancang-Mekong Express

(ECNS) -- Yunnan's plateau specialty fruits are now in peak harvest season. Fresh blueberries from Yunnan Dailan Agricultural Technology are sorted, selected, pre-cooled and inspected before being shipped to Laos and Thailand via the China-Laos Railway Lancang-Mekong Express.

Given fresh fruits' short shelf life and high logistics requirements, efficient cold chain and streamlined customs clearance are essential for cross-border delivery.

Customs authorities have launched a dedicated green channel for fresh agricultural products, offering full-process guidance on qualification application, planting management and export procedures.

A closed-loop supervision system covering planting, circulation and port clearance has been established to guarantee fruit quality.

In the first five months of this year, local customs supervised 11,000 tons of exported fruits, a year-on-year increase of 33.2%, including 507.3 tons of blueberries sold to 11 countries and regions across Southeast Asia.