Hubei keeps 117 weather alerts in effect after deadly storms

(ECNS) - Weather authorities in central China's Hubei province had 117 active weather alerts in effect early Tuesday following a round of severe storms, according to official data.

As of 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, the province had 117 warnings in force, although some earlier alerts had expired or been lifted, according to the Hubei Meteorological Bureau.

The active alerts included 23 red warnings, 34 orange warnings, 46 yellow warnings and 14 blue warnings.

Most warnings were issued for heavy rainfall, severe convective weather and strong winds, reflecting the primary hazards associated with the current weather system.

The bureau urged residents to closely monitor weather forecasts, rainfall and river conditions, and to take precautions against possible flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)