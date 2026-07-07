Storms kill eight, leave one missing in central China's Hubei

(ECNS) - Severe thunderstorms swept across Hubei Province on Monday evening, killing eight people and leaving one missing, the provincial emergency authorities said.

The storms struck between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., bringing damaging winds to the cities of Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou and Xianning, according to the Hubei emergency management department.

Winds reached Force 8 to 13 on China's wind scale in 53 townships, with two townships recording Force 13. Tornadoes were also reported in some areas.

The disaster toll stood at eight deaths and one missing person as of about 11 p.m. on Sunday, while damage assessments were continuing, the department said.

Emergency management, firefighting and health authorities have launched rescue operations, deploying more than 3,500 provincial, municipal and county rescue personnel to affected areas including Huangshi, Ezhou and Xianning.

(By Zhang Jiahao)