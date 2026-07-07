Sun Yingsha beats Kuai Man to win WTT U.S. Smash title

(ECNS) - Top seed Sun Yingsha edged teammate Kuai Man 4-3 in an all-China women's singles final on Sunday to win the title at the 2026 World Table Tennis (WTT) U.S. Smash.

Sun, who had already claimed five Grand Smash titles, edged her compatriot in a grueling final, prevailing 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 7-11, 10-12, 11-4.

"I stayed focused and calm, which was a big step forward for me," said Sun, the 25-year-old world champion.

Kuai reflected on her run to the final and expressed satisfaction with her performance despite missing out on the title. "I was very determined and never gave up," she said. "Both of us showed strong willpower today. It was an incredibly tough match."

(By Zhang Jiahao)