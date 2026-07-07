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Malaysia: No Diesel Subsidies for Tourist Buses

2026-07-07 10:04:48Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Malaysia's government has ruled out including tourism vehicles such as tour buses in its targeted diesel subsidy programme, stressing that public subsidies are designed to benefit local citizens rather than fund foreign tourists with taxpayers' money.

 

Since the targeted diesel subsidy took effect on June 10, 2024, local tourism operators have voiced dissatisfaction and repeatedly appealed to authorities for subsidy eligibility for tour buses and tourist vans.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah confirmed the policy stance on Sunday during an inspection tour of petrol stations in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

He explained that subsidizing fuel for tourism vehicles would ultimately benefit foreign visitors, who should pay market fuel prices instead of being covered by public funds.

The government prioritizes upgrading tourism infrastructure including airports, transport networks and scenic spots to boost national tourism competitiveness, rather than subsidizing tourists' expenses.

The minister also updated the scheme's implementation progress. Since the new mechanism launched nationwide on July 1, over 238,000 eligible locals have benefited smoothly.

More than 200,000 qualified vehicles, including 20,000 in Sabah, have been approved for an extra 100 litres of diesel subsidy monthly.

The government will adjust state subsidy quotas based on local feedback to tailor the policy for grassroots needs and assist affected groups effectively.

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