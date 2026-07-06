China plans to hike education standing during 15th Five-Year Plan period

(ECNS) -- China plans to strengthen its global competitiveness and voice in education during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030), according to a new education development plan issued by the State Council recently.

The plan calls for greater use of world-class educational resources and innovation networks to support high-quality development.

Tsinghua University holds its 2026 undergraduate commencement ceremony on June 27, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

It encourages deeper international collaboration in basic research and supports leading Chinese universities in participating in major global scientific initiatives.

The plan also pledges to improve services for Chinese students studying overseas while introducing measures to attract more overseas graduates back to China to contribute to the country's development.

In addition, China will encourage top foreign universities specializing in science and engineering to establish joint education programs in the country.

The plan emphasizes expanding educational cooperation with Europe, North America, neighboring countries, Belt and Road partner nations, and Global South countries.

It also highlights China's commitment to sharing its expertise and standards in vocational education, basic education, engineering, artificial intelligence education, and teacher training to promote international education cooperation.

(By Kira)