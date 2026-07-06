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China's annual power use surpasses 10 trillion kWh in 2025

2026-07-06 16:40:37Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has built the world's largest power supply system, with grid capacity now on par with leading international standards, according to a report released by the National Energy Administration recently.

The report, China Power Supply Development Report 2026, said that the nation's annual electricity consumption surpassed 10 trillion kilowatt-hours for the first time in 2025, reaching 10.37 trillion kWh, which reflects growing demand alongside the shift toward a greener energy mix.

The report also stressed the country's continued expansion of its energy infrastructure and ongoing efforts to modernize its power network.

According to the report, a string of landmark backbone transmission projects were completed last year, underpinning a modern power network anchored by robust ultra-high-voltage backbones, agile local distribution grids and flexible smart microgrids.

(By Kira)

 
 

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