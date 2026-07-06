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Xiong'an New Area joins Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance

2026-07-06 16:35:01Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A sub-forum themed on digitization and intelligence, part of the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference, was held on Sunday in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province.

At the forum, Xiong'an New Area officially joined the Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance, becoming China's fifth member city after Beijing, Yangzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao.

A sub-forum themed on digitisation and intelligence, part of the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference, is held on July 6, 2026, in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province.(Photo/China News Service)
A sub-forum themed on digitisation and intelligence, part of the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference, is held on July 6, 2026, in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province.(Photo/China News Service)

The move expands Xiong'an's participation in global digital economy cooperation and governance, providing the new area with a broader international platform for exchange and opening new channels for global digital collaboration.

The forum also marked the debut of six major digital intelligence platforms and seven categories of independently developed digital products, highlighting Xiong'an's latest achievements in advancing its digital economy.

(By Kira)

 
 

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