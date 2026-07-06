Beijing sends 80 metric tons of earthquake aid to Venezuela

(ECNS) -- Emergency humanitarian aid from China departed Beijing on Sunday night bound for Venezuela to support earthquake relief efforts.

An Air China Cargo Boeing 747-400F freighter operating flight CA1097 took off at 10:48 p.m., transporting more than 80 metric tons of relief supplies provided by the Chinese government.

The shipment included tents, blankets, emergency water purification vehicles, solar-powered lamps, mist sprayers, and power generators.

The assistance follows a powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24, resulting in casualties and widespread property damage. China had earlier announced emergency humanitarian cash assistance to help support the country's disaster response and recovery efforts.

(By Kira)