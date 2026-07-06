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China's largest amphibious assault ship nears flight operations

2026-07-06 16:22:07Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's largest and most powerful amphibious assault ship, the CNS Sichuan, has entered a new stage of sea trials, with key flight operation systems installed, according to a report by China Central Television on Sunday.

Footage released by the state broadcaster showed that the vessel has been equipped with an electromagnetic catapult, an arresting gear system, and completed flight deck markings, indicating that preparations for future flight operations are well underway.

Built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the CNS Sichuan is the first vessel of China's new Type 076 amphibious assault ship class. With a displacement of more than 40,000 metric tons, it is the country's largest amphibious assault ship.

(By Kira)

 
 

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