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Shanghai accounts for nearly 60% of China's BCI financing events in H1, official says

2026-07-06 15:15:07Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Shanghai hosted nearly 60% of China's brain-computer interface (BCI) financing events in the first half of 2026, as the city steps up investment in frontier technologies and future industries, a senior municipal official said on Monday.

Luo Dajin, an official from the Shanghai Municipal government, said the city has expanded its list of strategic frontier fields to 20. It now accounts for one-third of the country's BCI companies, and its BCI financing events and disclosed funding amount in H1 represented nearly 60% and 40% of the national totals, respectively.

The city also houses half of China's neutral-atom quantum computer manufacturers, along with a significant concentration of silicon photonics and fourth-generation semiconductor firms, Luo said.

Shanghai has established four municipal-level future industry clusters and two future industry cultivation zones as part of its broader push to foster emerging sectors, he added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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