Chinese-made cooling gadgets help Europe beat the summer heat

(ECNS) -- As Europe faces another scorching summer, demand for Chinese-made cooling products is now surging.

From portable air conditioners and electric fans to cooling mats and ice cream makers, these affordable and efficient tools are becoming more and more essential for households across much of Europe.

According to data from Chinese customs, exports of Chinese air conditioners and related cooling appliances to Europe rose sharply in the first half of 2026.

Many European consumers have turned to e-commerce platforms like AliExpress and Amazon for items such as mini fans, evaporative coolers and gel-filled cooling pillows.

Industry analysts attribute the boom to both climate change and energy concerns. With temperatures in southern Europe frequently exceeding 40°C, traditional air conditioning is often too expensive or inefficient.

Chinese manufacturers have responded with low-power, portable alternatives that fit tight budgets and smaller living spaces.

Some products even feature smart controls or solar-powered options, appealing to environmentally conscious buyers.

At a hat factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, workers are stepping up production of "fan hats." Simply a hat that blows air to your face.

Fan hats that were manufactured in a factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Video screenshot)

Already a hit last summer, it's back in hot demand as temperatures climb again this year.

"Right now, orders on hand are booked through August," the factory manager said.

He added that the product has been made more portable while offering a better cooling experience. "It works like a mobile mini air conditioner, and the solar panel on the hat keeps it powered. Between the two fan-hat models, we expect to top 500,000 units in sales this year."

Social media influencers across Europe have also promoted these gadgets, further boosting their popularity.

Looking ahead, Chinese exporters expect continued growth as extreme weather becomes more frequent. The trend highlights how "Made in China" is helping global consumers adapt to a warming world with practical, cost-effective solutions.