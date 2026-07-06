The 12th Cross-Strait Students Forum focuses on breaking stalemates and establishing new paths

(ECNS) -- The 12th Cross-Strait Students Forum, themed "Breaking Stalemates and Establishing New Paths," opened Saturday in Xiamen.

This year's edition drew more than 150 students and scholars from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The program featured an opening ceremony, thematic presentations by student representatives, parallel panel discussions, a micro-video showcase, academic summaries, and closing and awards ceremonies. In all, the forum received over 200 academic papers and more than 30 micro-video submissions from universities and research institutions across the Strait.

On Saturday afternoon, participants split into four sub-forums, on political and legal studies; economics, society and cross-Strait relations; historical and literary studies; and micro-video works, where students from both sides explored cutting-edge topics, shared their research and traded ideas.

Yang Dayu, a master's student from Taipei now studying at Peking University, was attending for the second time.

He described the forum as a purely academic space for dialogue, one that brings young people from both sides together in Xiamen to connect through scholarship, exchange views and deepen mutual understanding, helping to advance youth interaction and integration.

In a video address, Yang Yizhou, vice president of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, urged participants to become envoys of cross-Strait understanding and integration, young pioneers devoted to scholarship and public service, and enduring bonds linking the two sides. He called on them to channel their youthful energy into writing a new chapter of cross-Strait exchange and cooperation.

Yao Zhisheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and chairman of the Hong Kong Association for Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, said that over its twelve years the forum has grown into an important bridge for academic exchange, youth connection and people-to-people affinity, steadily building a wellspring of youthful energy for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

The 12th Cross-Strait Students Forum is guided by the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots and the National Society of Taiwan Studies, co-organized by the Collaborative Innovation Center for the Peaceful Development of Cross-Strait Relations and the Strait Exchange and Cultural Center, and hosted by the Graduate Institute of Taiwan Studies at Xiamen University. It runs through July 5.

(By Intern Yang Qiaochu)