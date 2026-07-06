Chinese team successfully defends RoboCup Humanoid title

(ECNS) -- The 2026 RoboCup Robot World Cup wrapped up on Sunday in Incheon, South Korea, with a Chinese squad once again atop the humanoid podium.

Tsinghua University's Hephaestus team, competing with the Booster T1 humanoid developed by Beijing-based Acceleration Evolution, beat China Agricultural University's Shanhai team 6–2 in the final to retain its Humanoid League world title.

Tsinghua University's Hephaestus team plays in the match. (Xinhua photo)

The win extends a run that began a year earlier, when Hephaestus captured China's first-ever world title in the Adult Size Humanoid League at the 2025 tournament in Brazil.

Chinese hardware was hard to miss this year. A total of 38 teams from China and abroad fielded robots from Acceleration Evolution (Booster Robotics), and Chinese-built platforms swept every gold medal across the bipedal humanoid divisions.

That growing preference for Chinese machines reflects a deeper shift in what the competition now rewards. In earlier years, most teams built their robots from the ground up, pouring resources into mechanical design, hardware integration and basic locomotion control — a grind often likened to reinventing the wheel. This year, far more top-tier teams turned to ready-made Chinese platforms, chief among them the Booster T1, prized for its refined legged-motion control and physical durability. Offloading that groundwork lets teams concentrate on higher-level intelligence: real-time visual perception, split-second decision-making and multi-agent coordination.

According to a technical lead at Beijing Booster Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., the contest now tests a robot's full-stack capabilities — hardware that is both lightweight and rugged, adaptive movement in complex environments, intelligent sensing and planning, and seamless teamwork among multiple agents.

Hephaestus's back-to-back victory points to China's expanding lead not only in robotics hardware, but in cultivating an open, collaborative ecosystem for advanced, AI-enabled robotics.

First staged in 1997, RoboCup is widely regarded as one of the highest-level, largest-scale and most influential robotics competitions in the world.

(By intern Yang Qiaochu)