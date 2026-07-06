Shanghai airport upgrades services to position the city as the world's preferred transit hub

(ECNS) -- More than 2 million foreign travelers entered Shanghai under the visa-free and 240-hour transit visa exemption policies in the first half of 2026, Shanghai AVINEX said on Monday, driven by the city's deepening integration of culture, commerce, tourism, sports and exhibitions.

With the summer travel peak now underway, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has upgraded the services it provides to inbound and transit passengers.

The improvements center on baggage storage, wheelchair rental, tourism information, currency exchange and tax refunds, all part of a broader push to make Shanghai the world's preferred transit destination.

Passengers arrive at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. (Photo provided to China News Service)

To make short stays, transit and business trips easier, the airport now offers free baggage storage for inbound passengers. At Terminal 1, travelers using the transit visa exemption can drop off their bags at the Baggage Service Center, located opposite Door No. 6 in the Departure Public Area, and store one item of any size for up to 72 hours at no charge.

A dedicated International Traveler Information Center has also opened in the International and Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan Arrival Public Area of Terminal 1, offering one-stop help tailored to each passenger's length of stay and travel needs.

Its services span itinerary planning, mobile network access, digital payment guidance and local transport options, with staff on hand to recommend and book personalized city tours. International visitors can also pick up Shanghai Tourism Consumption Vouchers on-site.

Currency exchange has been expanded as well. Six outlets across the two terminals now handle 43 foreign currencies, up from 38, and provide small-denomination change.

At the tax refund counter in Terminal 1's International and Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan departure lounge, passengers can opt for cash or bank transfer, or use self-service kiosks for quicker processing.

All of these service points stay open until the day's final international or regional flight departs.

(By intern Yang Qiaochu)