China, Russia to hold joint naval exercise, maritime patrol

(ECNS) -- Chinese and Russian navies will hold the "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise this month in waters and airspace near the Chinese port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province, China's Ministry of National Defense announced Sunday.

Vessels from the Russian side taking part in the exercise have arrived at a military port in Qingdao, with the assembly of all participating forces completed, according to military sources.

Russia has deployed a guided-missile cruiser, a frigate, a submarine and a rescue ship for the exercise, while the Chinese participants primarily consist of forces from the Northern Theater Command Navy, including guided-missile destroyers, a guided-missile frigate, a comprehensive supply ship, a rescue vessel and a submarine. Both sides will also deploy shipborne helicopters and marine units.

Focusing on joint response to maritime security threats, the exercise will be carried out in three phases -- force assembly, planning at the harbor and at-sea operations. The two sides will conduct joint reconnaissance, air and missile defense, and maritime strike operations, among other training scenarios, at sea.

Personnel from the two sides will also hold professional exchanges and organize visits to relevant ships.

The ministry said the drill is part of the annual cooperation plan between the two militaries and is aimed at jointly responding to security challenges and safeguarding regional peace and stability.

Following the exercise, some forces from both sides will conduct a joint maritime patrol in relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean, it said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)