Malaysia and Singapore to introduce digital border system by January

(ECNS)-- Malaysia and Singapore will introduce a new digital immigration system and additional border lanes by January 2027 to ease congestion at one of the region's busiest land crossings.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the project will launch jointly with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong once technical preparations are complete.

The initiative aims to streamline travel between Singapore and Johor Bahru through upgraded digital processes and infrastructure, such as automated gates and biometrics.

Curbing Commuter Congestion

While border efficiency has improved compared to three years ago, Anwar stressed that further upgrades are necessary for daily commuters. The Home Ministry and Immigration Department are currently working to accelerate clearance procedures.

"We want to address this issue because our people working in Singapore have to queue for hours," Anwar said, emphasizing that the government is leveraging AI and modern technology to solve the issue.

Economic and Urban Alignment

Beyond border management, Anwar linked the initiative to Malaysia's broader economic strategy. By attracting investments in data centres and artificial intelligence, the government hopes to create high-value domestic jobs, reducing the need for locals to commute to Singapore.

Additionally, Anwar highlighted the importance of affordable housing initiatives, like Rumah MADANI, to manage rising property costs in Johor Bahru as regional development and technology investments accelerate.