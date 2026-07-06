China steps up flood-control with additional teams for Guangxi, Liaoning

(ECNS) -- Two more working teams have been sent to South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and northeast China's Liaoning Province to assist local flood-control work.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management and relevant departments held a joint consultation on flood control and typhoon response, calling for stronger risk identification, closer monitoring of flooding in small and medium-sized rivers, and enhanced early warning, evacuation and emergency drainage measures.

Residents stranded by flooding are evacuated in Fangcheng District of Fangchenggang City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 5, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Fangcheng District government)

Affected by the remnants of Typhoon Maysak, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across south China and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, raising the risks of river flooding, mountain torrents, geological disasters and urban waterlogging.

(By Kira)