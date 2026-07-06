Chinese foreign minister calls on Swedish business community to deepen cooperation with China

(ECNS) -- The Wallenberg family and the Swedish business community should continue to play an active role in encouraging the Swedish government to pursue a rational and pragmatic policy toward China, helping the Swedish public gain a true understanding of China and fostering stronger public support for improving bilateral relations, Xinhua News Agency cited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Jacob Wallenberg, chair of the board of Sweden-based Investor AB.

Wang said the Wallenberg family has deep ties with China. As one of the first European consortiums to enter the Chinese market after China's reform and opening up, it has played a pioneering and exemplary role and made unique contributions to China-Sweden relations.

China's development has strong endogenous momentum and a clear historical logic, Wang said, adding that China will continue to follow the new development philosophy to guide high-quality development, continuously boost domestic demand, expand high-standard opening up, uphold the principles of free trade and the market economy, share development opportunities with the world, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Wang welcomed the Swedish and European business communities, including the Wallenberg family, to further strengthen cooperation with China for mutual benefit and win-win results.

China and Sweden are working to improve mutual trust, focus on cooperation and bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound development, Wang said.

Deepening cooperation with China is crucial for both Sweden and Europe, Wallenberg said, adding that the Wallenberg family has confidence in China's development prospects and stands ready to continue investing in China, cultivating the Chinese market and integrating into China's development, while making unremitting efforts to promote the sound and steady development of Sweden-China and Europe-China economic and trade relations.

(By Zhang Dongfang)