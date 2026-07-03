China proposes 12 new digital and green jobs for review

(ECNS) - China has proposed 12 new occupations for inclusion in its official job classification list, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Friday.

The list includes digital twin engineer, embodied intelligence robotics technician, industrial product digital modeller, and AI medical researcher, reflecting growing demand in emerging technology sectors.

Other new jobs cover energy transition and engineering fields, including hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing workers, microgrid managers and satellite navigation equipment technicians.

Officials said the proposals are open for public feedback until July 17.

The ministry said the additions reflect expansion in digital technologies, smart manufacturing and green industries.

(By Zhang Jiahao)