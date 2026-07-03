China calls for higher-quality micro-drama content standards

(ECNS) - China's broadcast regulator is calling for higher production standards for micro-dramas, urging the industry to move beyond measuring success primarily by view counts and completion rates, according to media reports.

Wang Xiaoliang, head of the online division at the National Radio and Television Administration, said recent productions show improved storytelling and more mature narratives.

He said future development should "maintain direction and guard boundaries" while promoting standout works.

At a recent industry meeting in Beijing, creators said audience expectations are shifting from fast-paced plot twists to longer-term emotional engagement with characters.

Industry experts also called for new evaluation systems that reflect long-term cultural value rather than relying solely on traffic-based metrics.

China's micro-drama industry has expanded rapidly in recent years alongside the country's booming short-form video sector.

(By Zhang Jiahao)