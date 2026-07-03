First Shanghai International Embodied Intelligence Expo kicks off

(ECNS) -- The first Shanghai International Embodied Intelligence Expo (CIEI 2026) opened on Thursday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and will run through Saturday.

The first Shanghai International Embodied Intelligence Expo (CIEI) opens at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on July 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Jiang Yu)

Co-hosted by the China Association for Mechatronics Technology and Application (CAMETA) and Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd., the event features nearly 200 leading companies including Unitree, Leju Robotics and SIASUN, attracting more than 15,000 visitors.

The expo covers the entire embodied intelligence industry chain — from perception systems, decision-making and cognitive systems, and execution systems, to battery energy storage, automotive intelligent connectivity, and application scenario case studies.

A report titled 2026 China Embodied Intelligence Industry Development Report was released at the opening ceremony. Embodied intelligence is a frontier field integrating artificial intelligence and robotics, enabling machines to perceive, learn, decide and act in the real world, the report says.

China has secured a prominent position in the global embodied intelligence industry, driven by its complete manufacturing supply chain, abundant application scenarios and supportive policies, according to the report.

Exhibition groups from industrial clusters including Suzhou, Shenzhen and Zibo are participating, showcasing the strength of regional industrial ecosystems.

Qu Daokui, president of CAMETA, said embodied intelligence is driving a critical leap for AI from knowing to doing and represents a strategic future scenario for fostering new quality productive forces and leading manufacturing transformation.

He called for deeper collaboration across the industry to break through technological bottlenecks and build globally competitive products.

Heads and experts from the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF), the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), and the China Electronics Enterprises Association (CEEA) attended the expo to discuss industry standards, policy directions and technology roadmaps.

Overseas robotics associations from Switzerland and Cameroon also participated, engaging in exchanges on overseas market access compliance, Southeast Asian application scenarios and international robot safety standards.

The expo is being held alongside the 2026 National Embodied Intelligence Technology Application Competition, the 2026 Embodied Intelligence Robot Application Scenario Competition and the National College Robot and Algorithm Competition.

(By Tang Yuxian)