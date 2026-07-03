AI job boom expands from tech firms to manufacturing sector in China

(ECNS) - China is seeing a rapid expansion in AI-related hiring, with over 5,000 internet firms offering more than 200,000 jobs during a recent recruitment campaign, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said.

Major tech companies, including Tencent and ByteDance, have expanded recruitment for AI algorithms, large models and application development roles.

Recruitment platform Zhaopin said demand for AI and semiconductor engineers rose 28.4% and 21%, respectively, in early 2026.

Companies are also adding new roles such as AI product managers and AI medical researchers as artificial intelligence spreads into healthcare, manufacturing and consumer services.

Industry recruiters said demand is shifting toward candidates who can translate AI capabilities into business applications.

(By Zhang Jiahao)