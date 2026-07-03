China expands legal protection to cover 98% of bird species

(ECNS) - China has expanded legal protection to cover 98.4% of the country's bird species as authorities step up efforts to combat illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking, a forestry official said.

Wang Weisheng, head of the wildlife protection department at the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said 394 bird species are now under state-level protection, while 1,028 species are classified as having ecological, scientific or social value.

He said a three-year nationwide campaign involving 17 government departments, launched in September, is targeting the illegal capture and trade of wild birds through coordinated enforcement by forestry, public security, market regulation and judicial authorities.

Authorities have also identified key migratory bird habitats and increased monitoring and rescue efforts for endangered species.

Wang said the measures have helped stabilize or increase populations of several endangered birds, including the crested ibis and green peafowl.

(By Zhang Jiahao)