China issues warnings as first 2026 typhoon approaches Hainan

(ECNS) - China has issued warnings as Typhoon Maysak strengthened and moved toward the southern island province of Hainan, meteorological authorities said.

The storm was upgraded from a tropical depression early Friday and is expected to make landfall between Sanya and Qionghai before moving toward the Gulf of Tonkin and later affecting areas near the China–Vietnam border.

Maximum winds near the centre reached tropical storm strength, with further intensification expected before landfall, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Local authorities in Hainan upgraded emergency alerts and warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds across much of the island, with some areas expected to receive more than 350 mm of rain.

Officials said coastal waters and the Qiongzhou Strait would experience gale-force conditions.

(By Zhang Jiahao)