President of China-Asia Economic Development Association under investigation

(ECNS) -- Quan Shunji, president of the China-Asia Economic Development Association (CADEA), is under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party discipline and state laws, anti-graft bodies announced on Friday.

The probe is being conducted by a discipline inspection and supervision team of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) stationed at the Society Work Department of the CPC Central Committee as well as the Yantai Municipal Supervisory Commission in Shandong Province, according to a statement released by the two anti-graft watchdogs.

CAEDA is a non-profit organization founded in 1993 and officially renamed in 2016, according to its website.

(By Zhang Dongfang)