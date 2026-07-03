Preliminary exam for highest Tibetan Buddhism degree held in Xizang

(ECNS) -- A preliminary examination for the Geshe Lharampa, the highest degree in the exoteric teachings of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, started in Lhasa on Tuesday and will last until next Wednesday.

The Geshe Lharampa is equivalent to a doctoral degree in modern education.

Monks of Samye Monastery. (Photo/China News Service)

A total of 13 monks from monasteries in Lhasa, Xigaze, Chamdo, Nagqu of Xizang Autonomous Region, as well as the Gedan Songzanlin Monastery in Shangri-la County of Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, took part in the exam this year.

The candidates will participate in on-site debates on the five classic scriptures of Tibetan Buddhism in the presence of 32 examiners and over 700 monks, followed by relevant theoretical knowledge tests.

After the preliminary exam, the appraisal committee will conduct a comprehensive review of the 13 candidates' performances in the debates and theoretical tests, and determine the list and rankings of those qualified for the final 2027 Geshe Lharampa degree exam.

(By Kira)