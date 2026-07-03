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China, EU to have second trade, investment consultation mechanism meeting this autumn

2026-07-03 13:52:01Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China and the European Union (EU) will hold the second meeting on the trade and investment consultation mechanism this autumn, according to China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The two sides will hold one or two ministerial-level meetings each year under a newly established mechanism, ministry spokesperson He Yadong said.

He said during the first meeting, the two sides had reached a consensus on a new characterization of China-EU economic and trade relations, agreeing that China and the EU are each other's stable and balanced key trading partners.

China has invited European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security and Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency Maros Sefcovic to visit China this autumn for the second meeting of the mechanism.

(By Kira)

 

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