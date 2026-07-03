Think tank report elaborates on features, significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building

A think tank report released on Thursday delves into the fine qualities and key factors behind the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s remarkable feats.

This photo shows copies of a report titled "Contemporary Features and Global Significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building." The report was jointly released on Thursday by the National High-Level Think Tank of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) and the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

The report, titled "Contemporary Features and Global Significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building," was jointly released by the National High-Level Think Tank of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) and the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency.

The report offers an in-depth decoding of the fundamental key to the century-old Party's enduring vitality and sustained growth.

Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building originates from the scientific theory of Marxism, is rooted in fine traditional Chinese culture, and has drawn nourishment from the CPC's great practice of full and rigorous self-governance in the new era, the report said, adding it offers a concentrated expression of the achievements in theoretical, practical, and institutional innovation for Party building in the new era.

The thought provides profound answers to the major theoretical and practical questions concerning Party building in the new era, enriching and advancing the Marxist theory of Party building through a series of original contributions, according to the report.

The thought upholds the fundamental position with deep commitment to the people, and addresses development challenges through scientific methods, demonstrating its distinctive theoretical character, the report said.

The CPC is a party that seeks happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, while also pursuing human progress and the common good of the world, the report noted.

Standing at the forefront of the development of human political civilization, and drawing on reflections on the present and future of the world as well as the CPC's practical experience, Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building provides an important public intellectual resource for political party building around the world, especially for political parties in the Global South, the report added.