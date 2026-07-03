Shenzhen International Fishery Expo opens to strengthen Greater Bay Area trade hub role 

(ECNS)-- The 2026 Shenzhen International Fishery Expo opened at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) on Thursday and will run through Saturday, showcasing the full industrial chain of modern fisheries while positioning itself as a leading fishery trade platform in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Visitors tour the 2026 Shenzhen International Fishery Expo at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) on July 2, 2026. (Photo: Suo Youwei)

As a flagship fisheries event in the Greater Bay Area, the expo has been recognized as an "Outstanding Project of Shenzhen's Exhibition Industry" and included in the "Yue Mao Quan Guo" (Guangdong Trade National) catalogue.

It serves as an important platform supporting Shenzhen's goal of developing into a "modern creative fishery city." Across previous editions, the expo has attracted 276,000 professional visitors and generated intended transactions exceeding 32.4 billion yuan.

This year's expo features four main exhibition zones: ocean fishery products and equipment, aquaculture and seed industry, fishery technology and modern services, and recreational fisheries.

Ten provincial and municipal delegations from across China, including Jilin, Yangjiang, Zhanjiang and Yantai, are presenting their products, while companies from 18 countries and regions, including New Zealand, Ecuador, Spain and Morocco, are showcasing distinctive seafood and marine products.

Industry leaders such as CNFC Overseas Fishery and Liancheng Oceanic Fishery are also participating.

A bluefin tuna carving demonstration draws a crowd at the 2026 Shenzhen International Fishery Expo on July 2, 2026. (Photo: Suo Youwei)

A dedicated marine ranching exhibition zone has been set up, featuring deep-sea cages, aquaculture vessels, smart fishery equipment and regional specialty seafood, highlighting Guangdong's "blue granary" capacity and achievements in modern marine agriculture.

On the opening day, exhibition halls were busy with visitors and active business negotiations.

During the expo, forums including the Sustainable Seafood Development Seminar and the Greater Bay Area Seafood Supply Chain Exchange Conference will be held.

Live and online auctions will take place at the Shenzhen International Tuna Trading Center, alongside interactive activities such as seafood tastings, combining commercial efficiency with public engagement.

Visitors tour the 2026 Shenzhen International Fishery Expo at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) on July 2, 2026. (Photo: Suo Youwei)

This year's expo is being held at the same time as the High-end Food and Quality Agricultural Products (Shenzhen) Expo and the Shenzhen International Spring Tea Expo, creating an integrated high-end business platform that combines "all food categories + full fishery chain + complete tea ecosystem."

(By Tang Yuxian)