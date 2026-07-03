Global cities led by Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, New York and London in digital capabilities: report

(ECNS) -- A report released at the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing on Thursday has identified Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, New York and London as "all-factor leading cities" in digital capabilities.

The 2026 Global Digital Economy Cities Report is released at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing on July 2, 2026. (Photo: Wang Ziru / China News Service)

The 2026 Global Digital Economy Cities Report, compiled by the Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance (DEC40), applies a "6+1" analytical framework to evaluate cities across multiple dimensions, including digital infrastructure, industrial leadership, innovation capacity, governance, low-carbon development, urban resilience, digital openness and global connectivity, as well as resident experience and inclusiveness.

Based on these criteria, the report categorizes 24 sample cities into different groups. Alongside the five all-factor leading cities, Seoul, San Francisco, Shenzhen, Tel Aviv and Bengaluru are classified as industry-innovation cities; Shanghai, Paris and Dubai as open-hub cities; and Hangzhou and Tallinn as platform-governance cities.

The report stresses that cities should not simply be passive adopters of digital technology, but active shapers of digital economy ecosystems and related rules. It notes that no single city can achieve digital transformation alone when facing shared challenges such as the digital divide, regulatory fragmentation, technological ethics, cybersecurity and the green transition. Differences among cities are therefore seen not as barriers, but as opportunities for mutual learning and cooperation.

The report highlights "digital-friendly" development as a key direction for future urban digital transformation, emphasizing that digital technology must be tangible for residents, useful for businesses and accessible to society. It calls for a shift from "technology expansion" toward building a trustworthy, inclusive and sustainable digital environment, with priorities including people-centered digitalization, shared industrial growth, open data, mutual recognition of standards, strengthened cybersecurity and deeper international collaboration.

(By Tang Yuxian)