China launches 16th Arctic scientific expedition to study Arctic climate change

(ECNS) - China has launched its 16th Arctic scientific expedition, sending a research fleet to study climate change and marine environments in the rapidly changing polar region.

Organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources, the mission departed from Dalian with the icebreakers Xuelong, Xuelong 2 and Jidi, along with the research vessel Tansuo 3.

Authorities said the expedition will conduct comprehensive surveys of sea ice, oceanography, biology and atmospheric conditions in the Arctic Ocean, while also studying seabed geological structures.

Scientists will cooperate with international partners, including researchers from Russia and Germany, during the mission, which is scheduled to be over in early October.

Officials said accelerating Arctic environmental changes make sustained research essential for understanding their impact on the global climate system.

(By Zhang Jiahao)