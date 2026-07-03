China's largest land port cargo volume tops 10 million metric tons in H1

(ECNS) -- Manzhouli Port, which is China's largest land port, handled over 11.3 million metric tons of import and export cargo in the first half of this year already, up 2.7% year on year, according to data released by China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. on Thursday.

China-Europe Railway Express trains at Manzhouli Port. (Photo: Huang Xu)

The railway port has continued to set new records in foreign trade throughput. At the China-Europe Railway Express inspection area, customs officers carry out border inspection and clearance operations in an orderly manner as trains arrive one after another.

Behind this efficient clearance is the continuous improvement of multi-party coordination mechanisms. The port has strengthened coordination among railway, customs and companies, while also working closely with international freight forwarders. As a result, the clearance time for China-Europe Railway Express trains has been reduced to under two hours, effectively reducing cross-border logistics time.

"Since the beginning of this year, nearly 3,000 China-Europe Railway Express trains have entered and exited through Manzhouli railway port, with an average of 18 trains inspected per day," said Li Tianyuan, a police officer with the Manzhouli Entry-Exit Border Inspection Station's second squadron. The station has developed a data platform for advance train reporting and remote document entry, improving both inspection efficiency and accuracy while reducing clearance time.

Since the first "Su-Man-Europe" train departed from Manzhouli in 2013, the port's route network has expanded to 21 lines, with an average of 16 trains passing through daily. Following multiple facility upgrades and process optimizations, the daily container transshipment capacity has doubled, and the loaded container rate on return trips has remained at 100%, consistently providing strong momentum for trade between China, Russia, and the wider Eurasian region.

(By Tang Yuxian)