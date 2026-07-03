Friday Jul 3, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China allocates full 200 billion yuan for 2026 equipment upgrade program

2026-07-03 13:40:44Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has fully allocated 200 billion yuan (about $29.5 billion) in ultra-long special treasury bond funds for equipment upgrades in 2026, supporting about 11,000 projects nationwide, authorities said.

The National Development and Reform Commission said the funding supports sectors including energy, logistics, education, elderly care, retail facilities, freight transport and residential elevators.

Officials said the program aims to accelerate industrial upgrading, promote green development and improve public services.

Investment in equipment purchases rose 9.3% in the first five months of the year, accounting for 17.5% of total investment, according to official data.

Authorities said they will strengthen project oversight and accelerate implementation to maximize the effectiveness of the central government funding.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]