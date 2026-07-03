China allocates full 200 billion yuan for 2026 equipment upgrade program

(ECNS) - China has fully allocated 200 billion yuan (about $29.5 billion) in ultra-long special treasury bond funds for equipment upgrades in 2026, supporting about 11,000 projects nationwide, authorities said.

The National Development and Reform Commission said the funding supports sectors including energy, logistics, education, elderly care, retail facilities, freight transport and residential elevators.

Officials said the program aims to accelerate industrial upgrading, promote green development and improve public services.

Investment in equipment purchases rose 9.3% in the first five months of the year, accounting for 17.5% of total investment, according to official data.

Authorities said they will strengthen project oversight and accelerate implementation to maximize the effectiveness of the central government funding.

(By Zhang Jiahao)